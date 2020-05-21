Adult website reportedly makes bid for naming rights of Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – How does “Stripchat Superdome” sound to you?

With the Mercedes-Benz naming rights contract coming to an end, the New Orleans Saints are looking for a new entity to take over naming rights for the stadium.

One adult webcam site is announcing a bid to take over the naming rights of the Superdome.

That company is named Stripchat and according to the company, the bid could be up to $15,000,000.

Stripchat released this statement which specifies their intentions: