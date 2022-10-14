LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Accelerate Northside Program is specifically designed to help owners on the Northside expand their businesses. LEDA is partnering with UL LEED Center and B.I. College of Moody to offer even more courses and tricks of the trade. LEDA plans to add a mentoring program and another component for female entrepreneurs next year. The program has resulted in 30 new businesses.

Mandy Mitchell, LEDA CEO and President, says those enrolled will learn a variety of topics ranging from customer focus to business planning. Accelerate Northside is meant to help business owners maintain their hardwork.

“It’s easy to get started but to keep it going you have to be strong,” she said.