Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Bayou Teche Brewing partner on Limited Edition Valor Stout to support our veterans

Bayou Teche Brewing and Acadiana Veteran Alliance have partnered to brew the Limited Edition Valor Stout to support our veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 7th from 2-6 pm, Bayou Teche Brewing and AVA join together to release Valor Stout, the first in a line of military-inspired beers where proceeds of sales will go directly to veteran-focused health treatments and economic development initiatives across Acadiana.

Bring your family and friends to Bayou Teche Brewery on Saturday afternoon, and enjoy the newly created coffee stout, made with real MRE coffee procured by the brewmaster.

Draft and bottles of Valor Stout will be available for purchase on-site, along with live music, giveaways, and special surprises. Look forward to seeing everyone there, and continuing to follow the AVA motto… “Placing the Mission First”.

To register visit Eventbrite here.