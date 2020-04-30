1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to host “May Day” fundraiser for musicians Friday, May 1

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, Iranian musicians play while performing 19th century Russian composers in Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Unity Hall, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is hosting an all-day virtual concert and fundraiser Friday, May 1, to help local musicians who have lost income due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

The event, entitled “May Day,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ASO’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Each hour will feature a different ASO musician and/or ensemble performance. Viewers can tip each musician via a link. ASO officials said in a press release they are excited to provide a platform for their talented musicians to perform virtually and make up for lost income.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar