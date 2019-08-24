Acadiana residents pay respects to former governor Kathleen Blanco

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana residents are getting the opportunity to say goodbye to former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco during a public visitation at St. John Cathedral Hall downtown Lafayette.

Even in Friday’s weather people still made their way downtown to share a moment with former Governor Blanco.

News 10 spoke with a few of them about the legacy Blanco leaves behind.

Robbie Bush of Lafayette said, “I can still remember bringing my then young daughter to her reception at the Hilton after she won, to show my daughter that even in Louisiana anything can happen.”

Though Blanco was an inspiration by being the first woman elected to the office, her gender was far from her only achievement, as stated by her former colleagues.

State Representative Terry Landry said, “She just was a graceful, very kind, compassionate individual and I’m always going to remember her poise and how she handled adversity when most people would crumble.”

While all the stops were pulled out for Governor Blanco’s home-going celebration, some can’t help but feel a sense of sadness after losing such a great leader.

Joel Robideaux, City-Parish President of Lafayette said, “It’s a tough loss I think for a lot of us here in Lafayette. She was just such an incredible woman, did so many things for so many people, it’s a struggle.”

Visitors will have until 8 tonight to see the Governor, before visitation Saturday morning from 8 until 10 am.