Acadiana principal warns of consequences over TikTok trend involving students stealing items from school

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A TikTok trend encouraging students to steal and vandalize school property will not be tolerated at Southside High.

The new trend called ‘devious licks’ challenges students to post videos of themselves destroying school property, students spitting and urinating on walls, or stealing school belongings.

A parent at Southside High sent KLFY a recording of a message from Principal Catherine Cassidy warning of the consequences students will face if they are caught in the act.

The recording said in part:

“I announced on Friday to the students that we will have zero tolerance, and will pursue criminal damages if a student is found to steal anything or damage property…It is not our desire to penalize students, but unfortunately if this behavior takes place it will be warranted. Please notify administrations if you see items at your home that seem out of place.”

The recording goes on to urge parents to have conversations with their children about the behavior that is “unacceptable.”

A parent of an 11th grader at David Thibodaux STEM said her daughter admitted to overhearing conversations about the challenge both in and out of class.

KLFY has reached out to local law enforcement for any instances of students being charged for these acts.

So far no information has been provided.

Last week, TikTok removed the ‘divious licks’ bathroom challenge content and redirected its hashtags.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” the company announced.

A week before, the platform removed the hashtag and videos of the milk crate challenge, in which people were climbing pyramids made of milk crates and often falling, which led to some injuries.