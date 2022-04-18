Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers (Friday, April 22nd @ 11:00 pm)

This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is featuring a handful of local musicians performing at the 2022 Boudin Festival in Scott, Louisiana this weekend.

Wayne Toups & Zydecajun (Saturday, April 23rd @ 8:30 pm)

Kavin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys (Sunday, April 24th @ 11 am)

Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express (Saturday, April 23rd @ 11 am)

More information on the 2022 Scott Boudin Festival can be found by clicking HERE.

Don’t forget Acadiana! The Acadiana Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5 am to 7 am