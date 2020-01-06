Live Now
Acadiana Music Spotlight- JaRon Marshall of Black Pumas

Louisiana born and bred JaRon Marshall describes his music as, “the marriage between funk, jazz, R&B, neo-soul and hip-hop.” The talented 25 year-old has played to thousands at international festivals, but it all started at the age of 12 when he started playing piano in the local church. Growing up in the small town of Loreauville, LA, Marshall couldn’t wait to get out and broaden his horizons.

JaRon is bursting with ability in a variety of genres as diverse as EDM, jazz, and thrash. And his charisma and skill in those genres has grabbed attention. In fact, platinum-selling rapper Kevin Gates called Marshall after seeing a YouTube video of him covering his song, “Satellites” and Maroon 5’s PJ Morton also took notice when he was overseeing auditions for Solange’s band.

Clearly poised for success, the ambitious Marshall plays it cool while possessing a relentless ambition. “The world is so small,” he smiles. “I’m never going to give up. It’s not in my vocabulary.”

Article source: http://jaronmarshall.com/

