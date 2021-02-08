Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dwayne Dopsie (February 2021)

This weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features Grammy Nominated Zydeco musician, Dwayne Dopsie.

Dwayne Dopsie has a new album out titled, “Set Me Free”. More information on Dwayne Dopsie can be found by clicking here.

Dopsie is a from Lafayette, Louisiana and is the youngest son of Rockin Dopsie Senior.

Dwayne and his brothers, Tiger, David, and Anthony, all play Zydeco music professionally and take pride in carrying on their Father’s legacy.

Dwayne Dopsie was originally featured on the Acadiana Music Spotlight in June of 2019. You can watch that segment by clicking here.