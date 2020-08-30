Acadiana Music Spotlight- Dirk Powell

This weeks Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig features local musician Dirk Powell.

Dirk Powell is a musician with deep roots in several rural American traditions. He learned banjo and fiddle from his Kentucky grandfather, James Clarence Hay, and has been a part of the thriving Cajun/Creole music community in Louisiana since his early 20s. He has toured and recorded with musicians such as Eric Clapton, Joan Baez, Buddy Miller, Jack White, Loretta Lynn, and Levon Helm, while his contribution to film has found him collaborating with directors like Anthony Minghella (“Cold Mountain”), Ang Lee (“Ride with the Devil”), and Spike Lee (“Bamboozled”). His solo records, which often combine a traditional foundation with a wide-ranging commitment to emotion and original expression, have had impact around the globe. He is also in demand as a producer and owns his own studio on the banks of Bayou Teche near Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. His latest recording “When I Wait For You” will be released in 2020.

