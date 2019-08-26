Acadiana Music Spotlight-2019 Creole Renaissance Festival Preview

The biggest names in Zydeco will take the stage Labor Day weekend in Rayne. The festival is held Saturday, August 31st at the Rayne Civic Center. More information this year’s festival and ticket sales can be found here: https://creolerenaissance.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Ya5yjL5739ZWdd_ZM84DYyYgYly2zmYiNXX44WCO_xljICoLJDHFzuhk
See the lineup below:
Raylon Blake and Flattown Zydeco
Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco
Dexter Ardoin and the Creole Ramblers
Koray Broussard
Rosie Ledet
Wayne Singleton and Same Ole Two Step
Leon Chavis
J Paul Jr and the Zydeco New Breeds
Chris Ardoin and Nu Step
Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band