Acadiana Music Spotlight-2019 Creole Renaissance Festival Preview

The biggest names in Zydeco will take the stage Labor Day weekend in Rayne. The festival is held Saturday, August 31st at the Rayne Civic Center. More information this year’s festival and ticket sales can be found here: https://creolerenaissance.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Ya5yjL5739ZWdd_ZM84DYyYgYly2zmYiNXX44WCO_xljICoLJDHFzuhk

See the lineup below:

Raylon Blake and Flattown Zydeco

Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

Dexter Ardoin and the Creole Ramblers

Koray Broussard

Rosie Ledet

Wayne Singleton and Same Ole Two Step

Leon Chavis

J Paul Jr and the Zydeco New Breeds

Chris Ardoin and Nu Step

Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band