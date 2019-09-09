Acadiana man arrested for beating son

A Jennings man is behind bars on charges for Cruelty to Juveniles.

Authorities say the incident occurred in August. Deputies say the victim was taken to the Jennings American Legion Hospital for treatment. It was reported the victim had slipped and fell. Detectives say the 13 year old victim returned to get staples removed and told deputies what had really happened. The victim reported he was beaten by his father.

Detectives obtained a warrant and Scott William Sonnier, 40, was arrested after he had returned from offshore.