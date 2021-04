This week on the Acadiana Music Spotlight, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig sits down with Mary Harris.

Harris, a Breaux Bridge native, currently plays fiddle for the Harris Family Band and Belle Rose.

Mary Harris is a product of the Brazos Huval School of Music in Breaux Bridge.

Click here to learn more about the Brazos Huval School of Music.

Don’t forget to watch the Acadiana Music Spotlight each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.