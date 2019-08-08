Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Mass shooting coverage
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Bond set at $100k for father accused of torturing his own children
Losing bidder on Louisiana Medicaid deal to dispute decision
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves disabled man from raging fire
Louisiana State Police explains school bus stop protocol
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Acadiana goes back to school 2019 Photo Gallery
News
Posted:
Aug 8, 2019 / 09:28 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2019 / 02:08 PM CDT
Local News
Saints join NFL in opposing ‘no-call’ lawsuit
Expect a busier-than-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
LPD: Arrest man in attempted murder case on Paul Breaux Avenue
Police: Teen reported missing in Breaux Bridge
Jennings man faces violation of a protective order charge
Louisiana man arrested for inappropriate acts in front of motorists
JDPSO: Individual ran from scene threatening suicide
New Iberia is turning to winter wonderland for Lifetime channel movie
Acadiana goes back to school 2019 Photo Gallery
JOB FAIR: Wright Enrichment Plant on August 9
More Local