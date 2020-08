WASHINGTON (CBS)— The House's No. 2 Democrat announced Monday the lower chamber will not return for votes in Washington until mid-September after negotiations between Democratic leaders and the White House on the next coronavirus relief measure collapsed last week, leaving millions of jobless Americans without immediate relief.

According to the schedule released by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday, the House will not convene for votes until September 14. Members will be working in their home districts and conducting committee work for the first two weeks of September. Lawmakers were initially scheduled to return September 8.