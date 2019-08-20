Acadiana Eats Live- Gary’s in Freetown
Current Storms
Storm 2
Storm 3
Storm 4
We changed things up this morning on Passe Partout for Acadiana Eats live with Gerald Gruenig.
Acadiana Eats Live was on the road in Lafayette at Gary’s in Freetown.
The crew at Gary’s spent the morning cooking up plate lunches, breakfast sandwiches, and burgers at their restaurant located at 104 Lamar Street in Lafayette.
Don’t forget you can watch Acadiana Eats Live each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.