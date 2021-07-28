LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – We are so excited to have you join us for the Acadiana Detachment of the Marine Corps League’s Inaugural Semper Fi Strides 5K!
Run or walk through beautiful River Ranch for a 3.2 mile route that will make you proud.
There will be a presentation of the Colors prior to the start of the 5K and food and fun after the event.
Registration includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal as well as some other small goodies.
This race benefits the Marine Corps League Detachment 488.
The race take place Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM.
If you register before October 27, 2021, the fee is $30.
If you register October 28th through November 4th, 2021, the fee is $35.
You can pickup your packet at Geaux Run, 906 Harding Street, on November 4th from 11 AM-7 PM and on race day at the registration tent staring at 7AM.
For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Lafayette/SemperFiStrides5K.