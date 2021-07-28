LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – We are so excited to have you join us for the Acadiana Detachment of the Marine Corps League’s Inaugural Semper Fi Strides 5K!

Run or walk through beautiful River Ranch for a 3.2 mile route that will make you proud.

There will be a presentation of the Colors prior to the start of the 5K and food and fun after the event.

Registration includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal as well as some other small goodies.

This race benefits the Marine Corps League Detachment 488.

The race take place Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM.

If you register before October 27, 2021, the fee is $30.

If you register October 28th through November 4th, 2021, the fee is $35.

You can pickup your packet at Geaux Run, 906 Harding Street, on November 4th from 11 AM-7 PM and on race day at the registration tent staring at 7AM.

For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Lafayette/SemperFiStrides5K.