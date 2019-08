The Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Acadiana holding their annual Bowl for Kids Sake event this Saturday at Lafayette Lanes on Johnston Street.

There are two shifts for bowlers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost a $40 donation for one adult, $25 for a student or child.

All proceeds go back to the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Acadiana. This one of the biggest fundraiser of the year for this nonprofit organization.

You can learn more about the event and register here.