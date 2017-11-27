Acadiana BBB offers online shopping tips to avoid scams

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving in the Islamic Republic as part of a worldwide concert tour, even though she didn't plan to perform there.

Posting on Instagram, Stone appears in a video wearing a white headscarf saying: "Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported." She said she knew solo performances by women were illegal, but she still wanted to see Iran.