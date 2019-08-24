Acadiana AT&T workers among 20,000 on strike

Communications Workers of America, the labor union for AT&T, held several strikes today across Acadiana.

Organizers say they are striking against unfair labor tactics AT&T uses while employees fight for fair contracts.

More than 20,000 AT&T employees across the Southeast walked off the job Saturday, according to Communications Workers of America, a union representing many of the company’s employees who work in call centers and maintain the company’s telecommunications network.

Members of CWA local unions across nine states, including Alabama, left their posts Saturday and took up places in front of AT&T facilities to protest negotiation tactics employed by the company. The strike includes AT&T employees in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

AT&T is negotiating contracts for its Southeast employees, but the union says the company sent people to negotiate with them who did not have the authority to make deals.