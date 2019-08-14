Acadia Parish deputies search for homicide suspect

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the homicide of Timothy Breaux, 40, of Crowley.

Breaux was last seen on August 2, 2019, at approx. 2:00 p.m. in Crowley. His abandoned vehicle was discovered by Crowley Police in the 1200 block of W 4th St. Breaux was found deceased from a fatal gunshot wound on August 3, 2019, on Wilder Rd. south of Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Timothy Breaux, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.