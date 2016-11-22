Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers seeking wanted fugitive

BRANCH, La. (KLFY)— The Iota Police are looking for a wanted fugitive, authorities said.

Detectives with the police department say they are seeking Jeremy B. LeJeune. He is a 33-year-old white male who police describe as 6’0” in height, weighing 159 pounds, with brown hair.

LeJeune is wanted for Armed Robbery and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

According to a news release, Lejeune was last known to be residing at 139 Lucy Rd., in Branch Louisiana.

If you have any information regarding LeJeune or any other crime, police urge you to call the tips line at 789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.