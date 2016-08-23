1  of  4
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuations ordered for parts of Acadia Parish Voluntary evacuation in low lying areas of Vermilion Parish Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather Sandbag distribution in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers looking for information in theft of Can-Am

News

by: Forrest McBride

Posted: / Updated:
S-0041105_223736

IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is looking for information on the theft of a Can-Am.

According to a news release, the theft of the 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 Side-by-Side occurred on the 1000 block of Fabacher Rd., in Iota, on August 5.

Authorities described the vehicle as yellow and black with the wording “COOYON” on the windshield.

The photo provided by authorities is the actual vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime, authorities urge you to call the tips line at 789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local