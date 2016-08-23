Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers looking for information in theft of Can-Am

IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is looking for information on the theft of a Can-Am.

According to a news release, the theft of the 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 Side-by-Side occurred on the 1000 block of Fabacher Rd., in Iota, on August 5.

Authorities described the vehicle as yellow and black with the wording “COOYON” on the windshield.

The photo provided by authorities is the actual vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime, authorities urge you to call the tips line at 789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.