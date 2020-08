IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Loved ones of Raymond Bonnette Sr. are looking for answers after being told he killed himself in the Iberia Parish Jail. He was picked up July 18th for a non-violent offense, three days later he was dead.Wyoletta Welch is the mother of Raymond Bonnette Sr. She says, "He had no reason to take his life and I know he wouldn't because he had a 7,3,2, and a 1 year old. He loved those kids to death. He would not do that. He would not leave his kids behind like that."

On July 18th, Bonnette was picked up for delinquent child support payments. Being held on a $4,200 bond, his mother assured him she would post his bail Wednesday.