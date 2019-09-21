Abbeville Police Department gets new phone app

There’s a new phone app for the Abbeville Police Department.

News Ten’s Neale Zeringue spoke to the police chief about what it can do.

The free app will provide alerts and a way to give anonymous tips and the resource behind the technology is a website called tips 4-1-1.

Chief William Spearman says his department has been planning and saving for this for a long time.

Tips 4-1-1 is used across the country, and one of it’s biggest features is making users completely anonymous, so when the police receive a tip, they couldn’t find out who gave it even if they wanted to.

“Everybody has a text message. Everybody has some kind of web page. I feel that this is going give people a chance to send us things without people knowing what they sent it to us, and that this going have big impact on crimes”.