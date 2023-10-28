Very warm temperatures continue across the area through this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s both today and tomorrow.

The front begins to move through the area on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday with temperatures dropping later in the day and northwesterly winds rapidly increasing.

Tuesday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 40s. Depending on the cloud cover and how much sunshine is seen, highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. More sunshine means 60s, while cloud cover remaining means highs staying in the 50s.

Some cold mornings on Wednesday and Thursday with morning starts in the upper 30s to lower 40s! Highs in the mid-upper 60s, with full sunshine, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.