A Quiet Start to the Workweek

The beautiful weather across Acadiana will continue for the start of the workweek but our luck could be running out soon. Monday is off to a mild to cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine stays abundant as the afternoon looks comfortably warm with highs in the lower 80s.

A warming trend is expected this week and small rain chances return late in the week. Our weather is dependent on the future Hurricane Delta that is expected to make landfall late Friday east of Acadiana. A shift in path west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are not expecting that at this time. The weekend should be quiet with hotter and humid weather.