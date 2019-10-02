A night to remember: Mady and Dustin go to homecoming

There is an update on a local story that has captured the hearts of many in the local area.

Remember the proposal that went viral involving 13-year-old Mady Watts and a local boy named Dustin.

A follow up to the sweet story I posted about last week.. Mady and Dustin had a wonderful time at Homecoming! Thank you Vanessa Grace Corbin for sharing this with me! Posted by Abbi Rocha on Monday, September 30, 2019

Photos courtesy of Vanessa Grace Corbin

Vanessa told us how the evening went for the couple.

According to Dustin’s mom, Mady was greeted with a dozen roses that matched her dress, a corsage and boutonniere and then they headed to a local restaurant.

They met other classmates and parents at the restaurant in Hammond.

From there, Dustin and Mady went to the dance which lasted from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Vanessa said, “they had a great time and danced their boots off.”