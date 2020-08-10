A Hot and Mostly Quiet Start to the Week but Sct’d Rain Returns Thursday

Rain chances are much lower today compared to your Sunday as we are only expecting a few showers and storms during the afternoon this Monday. The same will go for tomorrow before we see a slight increase on Wednesday. Scattered rain looks more likely on Thursday, possibly Friday too, as rain chances will run at 40-50% across Acadiana. As of today, the weekend should be hot and mostly quiet.

Temperatures are going to stay near normal for this time of year over the next 7 days. Each afternoon will see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The muggy air will make for heat index values around 102° to 110°. At night, temps only cool off into the mid-70s.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
