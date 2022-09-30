A chilly morning across the area as temperatures are in the lower 50s! With full sunshine, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. A northerly breeze is expected through the day.

This same weather pattern looks to persist through the weekend as we’ll continue to see a northerly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere and the main jet stream stays to our north. Highs will be in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with chilly starts in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





A slow and steady warming trend is expected through next week, however, as highs climb back into the upper 80s for the middle of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Ian has emerged back over water and is now moving north towards the Carolina coast. It currently has winds of 85 mph, making it a category one hurricane.





Landfall is expected north of Charleston, near Myrtle Beach, later today. Ian will continue to produce heavy rainfall amounts across both South and North Carolina, on the order of 4-7 inches. It will also bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the South Carolina coast, and possibly the North Carolina coast, later this afternoon.