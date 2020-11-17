90 Plus: Longtime Lafayette resident shares her rewarding memories during 98 years of life

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- longtime Lafayette resident Jeanne Domingue says she’s grateful for the life she lived.

On Wednesday she attended a Veteran’s Day ceremony to honor her late husband.

After the ceremony, she shared a socially-distant moment to talk about her life. Domingue turned 98-years-old last month.

She says she was raised on her grandparents’ farm in Parks, Louisiana.

“I lived there for about six months then my family moved to Lafayette to open up the Lafayette Steam Laundry with his brothers,” Domingue said.

The family business was located at Lee Avenue and West Convent.

She had one job at the laundry and one job only.

“I would crawl into the tubs to get whatever jewelry fell into them,” Domingue added.

Jeanne says she had a strong idea of who she was going to marry. He was in the service at the time.

“I was serious because I wrote to him in green ink and that meant business at the time,” she noted.

When her husband-to-be returned home after serving three years overseas the two of them tied the knot.

“He didn’t want to leave his wife. He wanted to leave his sweetheart,” Domingue joked.

They had five children. For the most part she was a stay-at-home mom.

She says when she eventually worked she held various jobs including working in ministry.

“I ministered at the five hospitals in Lafayette. I kept busy. I guess I’m being rewarded now,” She stated.

Jeanne is a woman who’s grateful for the life she lived especially when it comes to her children.

There’s nothing more a mother could ask for.

“I can’t ask for much more except I hope the place that he’s preparing for me is in heaven,” she laughed.