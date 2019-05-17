90 Plus: "Learn to be happy with what you have."
Meet Etta Mouille. Etta said she's feeling just fine at 99 years old.
No complaints from her.
"Oh, I can find some, but I'm not going to."
She was born and raised in Lafayette. Back then, it was mostly a rural community.
"It was country. My daddy would raise cattle horses and mules."
Etta fondly remembers how her family spent a lot of time in what could be considered the family's favorite room.
"We lived most all in the dining room. I don't know why, but there was a chimney there so we always would be in the dining room," she said.
Etta eventually move on and got married.Her husband was a salesman.The couple had six children.
"God took two, but I have the rest."
These days, she said she enjoys watching her grandchildren and great-grand children grow.
"Every day it's something new. They learn something new every day," she said.
Etta said after living nearly a century she has learned some valuable lessons about what's important.
"It's to have family. Try to get along and get ahead. That is very important."
She said she also learned a lesson about being grateful and content.
"Learn to be happy with what you have and make the best of what you have."
