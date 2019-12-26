Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

7 Louisiana mothers bailed out of jail on Christmas

News
Posted: / Updated:

Seven Louisiana mothers are reuniting with their children this Christmas, thanks, in part, to the kindness of strangers.

Now, they say this holiday is more like a second chance.

Matt Houston has more from the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.

“I thought I was going to have to sit for a while.”

There is no cheer, here.

“I thought this was the end at first, but i knew better.”

No trees, ornaments, or tinsel. No family, only barbed wire.

“The worst feeling in the world for a mother to be separated from her kids, you know?”

And Lanice Nolbert knows.

“That’s an area I don’t want to relive or you know, that’s it.”

Plenty like her will spend Christmas behind bars… not convicted, but accused of nonviolent crimes and not able to pay bail.

And while their families make what they can of the holidays, those folks sit alone.
“It’s time you don’t get back.”

“This is a system that punishes people because they’re poor. They’ve just been accused of something.”

It’s why attorney Alaina Boothe and so many others from local organizations like YWCA raised money to do this:

Seven single moms, two of whom are pregnant, are going home – bonded out of the parish prison by strangers for Christmas.

“I talked to my little girl this morning and she was so excited.”

But they’re returning to their boys and girls with help.

Boxes of everyday essentials and a commitment to stay in touch through programs to help their families start again.

“I’m going to be a better mom.”

“We want to find out what brought you to this situation to begin with and then how do we help you get on your feet and prevent it ever happening again.”

And for their especially-vulnerable children, today is a new chance at stability, their mothers would tell you it’s an opportunity to slow a destructive cycle that’s already ruined too many holidays in Baton Rouge.

And that process starts, not here (prison), but at home.

“I know I’ve changed. I’ve changed not just for myself, but for my kids.”



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories