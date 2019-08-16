69th Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is home to one of the best 5-day festivals in South Louisiana. The festival has gained it’s popularity by providing a variety of delicious dishes and top notch entertainment including National Recording Artists. Enjoy signature shrimp dishes like boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, shrimp sauce piquante, shrimp salad and many more.

The Town of Delcambre is located about 20 miles southwest of Lafayette. Delcambre is home to one of the area’s most productive shrimp fleets. The town devotes an entire weekend to honor this economic lifeblood.