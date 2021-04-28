6-year-old boy dies in Grosse Tete trailer fire

GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) – One child is dead after a fire ripped through a trailer on Wednesday morning.

According to the Iberville Parish Coroner, a 6-year-old boy was killed in this fire.

The deadly fire took place around 8 a.m. in the 77000 block of Elm Street.

The Grosse Tete Fire Department and State Fire Marshal deputies responded to the scene.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “upon arrival, firefighters learned there was one occupant unaccounted for. The body of who is believed to be that occupant was later found inside.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.