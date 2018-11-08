6 Questions with Dustin Lynch

Country music singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch is again joining the cast of the CMA Country Christmas special hosted by Reba McEntire in December.

We caught up with him, during taping for 6 Weekend Extra questions:

1. What do you feel, so far, has been your greatest accomplishment?

Dustin Lynch: Greatest accomplishment so far is being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, no doubt! (that happened August 21, 2018)

2. What would you like to accomplish that you haven’t yet?

Dustin Lynch: The list is long! The things I haven’t done, music-wise, I would love to be a headlining for a decade plus. You know, I look up to guys like Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, guys who’ve been at it since I was in diapers and they’re still putting on incredible shows and have fun doing it. [To] have fun performing every night – and I think that’s the dream for me – it really does give me life touring and just recording music I love and getting out there and having fun with it. That’s really the ‘end all be all’ goal. I know there’s a lot of steps to get to that level, of course, that we have to check off but that would be the ‘end all be all.’

3. What is your favorite thing to do in Nashville?

Dustin Lynch: Favorite thing to do in Nashville is to explore the new restaurants and hangs… because I rarely get to go out and really have a social life but whenever I come to Nashville, it’s growing so fast, there’s always somewhere new for me to check out.

4. What was the first record you bought?

Dustin Lynch: George Strait. I can’t remember the title. Cassette. Do you know what cassettes are?

5. What is one thing people would be surprised to find out about you?

Dustin Lynch: I’m really introverted and pretty shy whenever I’m off camera and not on stage. I have like zero practice being in public social settings. I’m not one, really, to go out and interact with a lot of folks.

6. What is your favorite memory as a child?

Dustin Lynch: That’s the hardest question of all time! Probably something outdoors. Riding horses or hunting or fishing. Water skiing or riding motorcycles. I had a great childhood.

Watch Dustin Lynch in the CMA Country Christmas 2-hour music celebration will air December 10 at 7 p.m. CT on News 2 and the ABC Network

Host Reba McEntire will have an all-star cast of friends on stage, including Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs, and Brett Young.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend morning. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.