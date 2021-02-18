6 children injured in gas explosion at Bronx home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Citizen App)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — At least eight people — six of them children — were injured in a gas explosion at a Bronx home Thursday afternoon.

NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reports two of the injured are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while two others have injuries deemed serious but not life-threatening. The rest suffered minor injuries.

FDNY officials on the scene said the cause of the gas explosion is currently unknown. Emergency crews received the call just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of trauma, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The explosion happened on Paulding Avenue, at a home at the street’s dead end, near Poplar Street, according to FDNY. Everyone made it out of the building, which is a three-story multi-family home.

WPIX contributed to this report; all reporting by Corey Crockett

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar