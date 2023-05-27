JACKSONVILLE, FL. – A strong finish on the final leg of the Louisiana men’s 4×100-meter relay secured the Cajuns a top-three finish in heat one on the third day of the NCAA East Regional at the Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The quartet of Trejun Jones , Jamhad Booth , Kashie Crockett , and Floyd Pond will now head to Austin, Texas for a shot at the national championship after placing 11th overall with a time of 39.92 seconds.

Jeremy Nelson was the highest-finishing freshman in the triple jump, one of only two in the field. His jump of 15.19 meters placed him 26th overall. After advancing to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Javed Jones finished 19th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.56 seconds.

The Cajuns closed the night in the men’s 4×400-meter relay. Jones, Booth, Antoni Hoyte-Small , and Nathan Fergusson finished 6th in their heat that included Alabama, who held the number two time heading into the weekend. Their time of 3:13.52 was good enough to place 21st in the field.