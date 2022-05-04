VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is investigating a theft of over $4,000 worth of plywood in Vermilion Parish.

The theft happened at an address off of LA 82 (Racca Road) near the northeast border of Vermilion Parish between April 4 and April 19, according to VPSO.

Unknown suspects stole approximately 83 sheets of 7/16th” 4’x8’ OSB sheathing, their value estimated at $4,513.54. The stolen plywood had identifiable blue paint on the edges with 3 white stripes.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and log on to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.