4 teenagers arrested for arson after Crowley fire

4 teenagers teenagers in Crowley were arrested after setting fire outside of an occupied home belonging to one of their relatives

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 18-year-old Louis Moss was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

A 16-year-old male and two 13-year-old males were also arrested on aggravated arson charges and released into the custody of their guardians.

Crowley Fire officials requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the origin and cause of a fire outside of a home in the 700 block of S. Avenue F.

Deputies learned the elderly homeowner, who has a disability, was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Following an assessment, LOSFM officials said the fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

Through witness statements and evidence collected, the homeowner’s 16-year-old grandson and three other teens were identified as suspects in the case.

The 16-year-old admitted to setting the brush on fire while the others added more brush to the flames, LOSFM said.

The teen told investigators he did not realize the harm he could have caused his grandmother.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the teens and each taken into custody separately.