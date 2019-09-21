Live Now
#4 LSU crushes Vanderbilt 66 to 38

NASHVILLE, TN – The fourth ranked LSU Tigers traveled to Nashville to open up SEC play against Vanderbilt. The Tigers would cruse to an easy 66-38 victory over the Commodores. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow breaks yet another school record, passing for 6 touchdowns in a game. Wide Receiver, Ja’Marr Chase also had a historic day, pulling in 4 touchdown catches and 229 receiving yards. He breaks former LSU great, Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for most receiving yards by a Tiger in a single game.  

LSU improves to 4-0 on the season. They take on Utah State two weeks from today, at home in Tiger Stadium. 

