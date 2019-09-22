38-year-old Church Point man dies in motorcycle crash; police say he was struck by a drunk driver

A 38-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Acadia Parish late Saturday night. It happened around 11:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 98 East of LA Hwy 95.

According to State Police, Michael Daigle of Church Point was killed while riding a motorcycle westbound on LA 98.

At the same time, police say, 25-year-old Holden Foti was driving a pickup truck eastbound on LA 98.

Police say Foti failed to yield as he was turning left onto a private driveway and was struck by the oncoming Honda as he entered the westbound lane.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, police say, Daigle received fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Foti was properly restrained and was uninjured and a routine toxicology sample indicated a BAC of 0.158g%.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the charges of charges of operating while intoxicated, vehicle turning left at intersection, and negligent injuring, and vehicle homicide.