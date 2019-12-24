Live Now
3-week-old daughter of Heidi Broussard to be reunited with family days after mother’s body found

by: Russell Falcon

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday night, the day before Christmas Eve, Margot Carey, the three-week old baby girl who was recently rescued from a week-long disappearance along with her mother, will be reunited with family.

But the reunion is a somber one, as Margot’s mother, Heidi Broussard will not be joining her.

Broussard, of Austin, went missing Dec. 12 and was found dead in the trunk of a car Thursday by a home in Jersey Village, near Houston.

On Friday afternoon, Harris Co. Institute of Forensic Sciences positively identified the body as that of Heidi Broussard. The cause of her death was also determined to be “ligature strangulation,” which is defined as a “type of strangulation that occurs with the use of mass that is not the body weight.” An example of this kind of death is being strangled by a rope.

According to officials, Margot was found healthy and was immediately transferred to a foster home — which she will now leave to be with family. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says that CPS is no longer seeking temporary custody of the infant.

