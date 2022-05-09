COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are critically injured after a fire and explosion at a propane gas site near Cotton Valley late Monday morning, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.

The sheriff says it happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Aeropres site off of old Highway 7 just south of Cotton Valley, where the company stores propane to fill up trucks for distribution.

Two of the men were severely burned and taken to the Burn Center at Ochsner LSU Health for their injuries. The third man was taken by ambulance. There is no word on their current conditions.

Parker says the scene is now secured and contained and the lines have been shut down. Louisiana State Police have a hazmat team on the scene and will lead the investigation.