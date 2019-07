HOUSTON, TX. (KTAB, KRBC, CNN Newsource) – Deputies say three horses were killed when the man who was driving the farm trailer they were in smashed into a light pole.

It happened late Thursday night. Police believe the driver was drunk and driving fast.

He’s in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that if the driver survives, they plan to file animal cruelty charges.

His name has not been released.