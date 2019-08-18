23-year-old Lafayette man killed in early morning car crash

A 23-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in St. Landry Parish.

According to State Police, Ronquail J. Ollison was travelling on LA 357, north of Austin Road when he ran off of the roadway to the right and his vehicle overturned.

Police say Ollison was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police say it is unknown if impairment is a factor.