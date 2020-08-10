22-year-old Larose man dies in early morning crash in Lafourche Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Larose man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Jesse LaGrange wrote in a Facebook post that Corey Rogers was traveling north on La. Hwy 308 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree.

Rogers was properly restrained, but he received fatal injuries at died at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, LaGrange wrote.