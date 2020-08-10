22-year-old Larose man dies in early morning crash in Lafourche Parish

News

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Larose man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Jesse LaGrange wrote in a Facebook post that Corey Rogers was traveling north on La. Hwy 308 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree.

Rogers was properly restrained, but he received fatal injuries at died at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, LaGrange wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar