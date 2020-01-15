2020 Gumbo Cook-Off in Opelousas

The Gumbo Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial, spiritual, and emotional support to families with a member facing a severe or debilitating illness. Our primary focus is on families who have children who are battling cancer or other devastating illnesses.The Gumbo Foundation and supporting sponsors present The Gumbo Cook-Off the last Saturday of January each year in Downtown Opelousas to provide support to local families.

THE BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE

A specially designed Gumbo Cook-Off Champ Paddle is awarded overall champ, in addition to the Grand Prize. Think you got the best gumbo? Then join in on Gumbo Cook-Off’s BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE! Featuring Live Music, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Kids Corner (with fun jumps, face painting and more) and more!

You can find more information on the 2020 Gumbo Cook-Off by clicking here.