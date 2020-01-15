Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2020 Gumbo Cook-Off in Opelousas

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Gumbo Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial, spiritual, and emotional support to families with a member facing a severe or debilitating illness. Our primary focus is on families who have children who are battling cancer or other devastating illnesses.The Gumbo Foundation and supporting sponsors present The Gumbo Cook-Off the last Saturday of January each year in Downtown Opelousas to provide support to local families.

THE BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE
A specially designed Gumbo Cook-Off Champ Paddle is awarded overall champ, in addition to the Grand Prize. Think you got the best gumbo? Then join in on Gumbo Cook-Off’s BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE! Featuring Live Music, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Kids Corner (with fun jumps, face painting and more) and more!

You can find more information on the 2020 Gumbo Cook-Off by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories