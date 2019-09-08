2019 First Gubernatorial Debate on KLFY

We’d like to invite you to join us for the first gubernatorial debate of the 2019 campaign.

KLFY, along with other stations across the state, will partner with the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication to host the debate.

It will be held Thursday, September 19, at 7 p.m.

The debate will feature incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican Challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

It’s all happening in the LSU Student Union Theatre.

You can watch LIVE on KLFY or on our website KLFY.com

You can also listen on 102.9 KAJN