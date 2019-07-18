2019 Creole Renaissance Fest lineup released

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The lineup for the 2019 Creole Renaissance Festival was released this week. Big names in Zydeco will take the stage Labor Day weekend in Rayne. The event is held on the Saturday before Labor Day every year at the Rayne Civic Center. This year you can hear the sounds of ten of your favorite bands. See the lineup below:

Raylon Blake and Flattown Zydeco

Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

Dexter Ardoin and the Creole Ramblers

Koray Broussard

Rosie Ledet

Wayne Singleton and Same Ole Two Step

Leon Chavis

J Paul Jr and the Zydeco New Breeds

Chris Ardoin and Nu Step

Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band

